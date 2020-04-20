COVID-19: Rensource develops online trading platform for SMEs

ADVERTISEMENT

Rensource has launched Merchlist.co – a digital platform that helps small and medium-sized retailers get discovered quickly while enabling servicing and fulfillment of customer orders online.

The Merchlist.co platform was rapidly developed as a solution to keep SMEs viable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has two main features including BUY – which allows customers purchase directly from SMEs, and DISCOVER – which aggregates services, contact details and delivery methods, ensuring that end users can see service availability in real-time.

Partner SMEs on Merchlist.co include Grocery Bazaar, Grand Square, Rx Pharmacy, Food Jaar, and The Meat Shop.

While the platform is currently in its beta testing stage, only accepting a limited number of orders per day, plans are underway to roll out in additional markets across Nigeria– allowing more SMEs and merchants to go digital and access end-users.

Speaking on the launch of Merchlist.co, Chief Operating Officer of Rensource, Anu Adasolum, said the platform aims to connect as many small businesses as possible to the millions of internet users in Nigeria– simply, easily and quickly.

