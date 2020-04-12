COVID-19: Release food items to local govt pensioners in Kogi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Covid-19 pandemic has confined the local government pensioners in Kogi State to their respective homes.

When they are free to move about, they have nothing to eat or buy drugs. To this end, I am pleading with the state government and kind-hearted people of Nigeria to save this section of pensioners.

They were not lazy during their services to their father land. Most are graduates. The attitude of government officials has turned us to beggars.

Sincerely, I will want our people to be assisted with rice, semovita, garri etc to cushion the harsh effects of this lockdown. These pensioners can be reached at their various villages or wards. God bless you as you react positively to this. They should not be allowed to die like this.

Comrade Elesho Abiodun writes from Isanlu, Kogi State

