COVID-19 PTF coordinator loses father

Alhaji Aliyu Daneji, the father of the National Coordinator, Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, died Wednesday in Kano at the age of 96.

Confirming the death to our reporter, a close family source said he died after a protracted illness.

He was buried yesterday.

Alhaji Aliyu Daneji was a Permanent Secretary, Kano State Ministry of Finance from 1972-1975 and a District Officer in Niger, Benue and Plateau. He was also the chairman, Kano Cooperative Bank and Kano Foundation.

An elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai in a condolence message, described the late Aliyu Daneji as an astute civil servant, and an honest and dedicated man.

