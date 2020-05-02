  1. Home
  2. News
  3. COVID-19 PTF coordinator loses father
ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19 PTF coordinator loses father

By Ibrahim Musa Giginyu, Kano 
Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu

Alhaji Aliyu Daneji, the father of the National Coordinator, Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, died Wednesday in Kano at the age of 96.

Confirming the death to our reporter, a close family source said he died after a protracted illness.

He was buried yesterday.

Alhaji Aliyu Daneji was a Permanent Secretary, Kano State Ministry of Finance from 1972-1975 and a District Officer in Niger, Benue and Plateau. He was also the chairman, Kano Cooperative Bank and Kano Foundation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

An elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai in a condolence message, described the late Aliyu Daneji as an astute civil servant, and an honest and dedicated man.

 

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.