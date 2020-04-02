Covid-19: Police nab 4 posing as health officials to sell own sanitisers

  1. Home
By Titus Eleweke, Awka Published Date

By Titus Eleweke, Awka Published Date

Police in Anambra arrested four people in Onitsha posing as government agents to sell locally manufactured hand sanitisers.

Police also recovered 50 surgical masks and three cartons of sanitisers said to have been produced under unhygienic conditions.

Police listed the suspects as:

(i) Anthony Chidubem Oyatubo ‘m’ aged 30 years of  Nimo,Njikoka LGA.

(ii)Nwachukwu Chidi ‘m’ aged 31 years of Awka,

(iii)Chris C.Okeke ‘m’ aged 30years of Awka and,

(iv)Olisa Moura ‘m’ aged 25 years of Onitsha”

The suspects claimed to be officials of the Ministry of health, fully kitted with reflective jackets and caps with inscriptions “FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19″.

Police spokesman Haruna Mohammed said preliminary investigation revealed the suspects were neither government workers nor health officials as they claimed but misguided elements who took advantage of the present pandemic situation to market their unhygienic  products to the oblivious buyers.

 

 

