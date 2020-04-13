COVID-19: Police arrest 191 suspects over crime in Lagos, Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian Police Force says it has arrested 191 suspects for crime during the lockdown period in Agbado, Ifo, Otta and Agege axis of Lagos and Ogun State.

In a statement signed by Force Public Relations officer, DCP Frank Mba, the Police said they recovered 15 locally-made guns, 52 live cartridges, 42 Cutlass and axes as well as a large quantity of weeds suspected to be Marijuana.

According to him, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has assured the public that the police will not sit idly-by and allow activities of a few criminals to disrupt the peace and security of the country.

To curb the recent issue of crime in Lagos and Ogun State, Mba said that the IGP has also ordered the immediate deployment of additional intelligence and operational assets of the Force, comprising Police Mobile Force (PMF) Units, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS), to Lagos and Ogun States to strengthen security and bolster public confidence in the affected areas.

Mba stated that the intervention team was coordinated by a Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG Peter Babatunde Ogunyanwo, who doubles as the DIG in charge of the Department of Research and Planning of the Force and the coordinating DIG for South-West Geopolitical Zone.

Mba also noted that the IGP has ordered Commissioners of Police across the country to immediately rejig the security architecture in their various Commands to effectively tackle all emerging crimes associated with the COVID-19 lock-down.

He ordered that they are to intensify patrols around residential areas, markets, shopping malls and all critical national infrastructures in their jurisdictions.

