Covid 19: Plateau orders 2-metre spacing in churches, mosques

Worshippers in churches and mosques across Plateau must stand at least two meters from each other, the state government has said, in efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Centres of worship will also have to provide running water, soap and sanitizers at their entrances so that worshippers can wash their hands.

Motor parks, markets, hotels and supermarkets have also been urged to maintain the two-meter distance and the provision of running water, soaps and sanitizers at their entrances.

The resolution was reached at an enlightenment session between the state government and critical stakeholders in the state such as religious leaders, medical experts, traditional rulers, among others.

The essence of the session was to take precautionary measure against the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in the country.

The directive also restricts marriage and burial ceremonies to family members and a crowd of not more than 50 persons—still maintaining the two-metre spacing.

Anniversaries and cultural festivals are suspended.

The government advises the public to avoid crowded social gatherings and use face masks.

Buses, taxis and tricycles are mandated to have hand sanitizers.

The government then appealed to the good people of the state to adhere to the directives, and then provided the number 07032864444 as the number to reach for the Emergency Operation Centre for reporting coronavirus cases.

Earlier, the government had ordered the shutdown of all schools in the state from pre-primary to tertiary level.

A statement by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Danladi Atu, said the closure takes effect from 21st March, 2020.

Plateau United Football Club of Jos has proceeded on a one-week break following the suspension of the Nigeria Professional Football League after the ravaging scourge of the Coronavirus virus which has assumed a global pandemic.

