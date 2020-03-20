COVID-19: Plateau govt orders closure of schools

  1. Home
The chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong
The Plateau State government has ordered the shutdown of all schools in the state from pre-primary to tertiary level as a precautionary measure against the Coronavirus disease.

A statement by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Danladi Atu, said the closure takes effect from 21st March, 2020.

The SSG said the measures became necessary because the state government wanted to prevent any outbreak of the disease in the state.

He advised citizens of the state to take personal hygiene seriously and adhere to all the guidelines issued by medical experts.

