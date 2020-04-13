COVID-19: PETAN, NCDMB donate ambulances to Rivers,Bayelsa, Delta

ADVERTISEMENT

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) has partnered with the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB) to donate Ambulances , Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other medical equipment to Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers State governments in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

This was made known by the Chairman of the Association, Mr. Nik Odinuwe, in Port Harcourt.

He said the association is aware of the immense strain COVID-19 pandemic has placed on the healthcare system in Nigeria, and that, with the PETAN and NCDMB donations,he hopes a substantial fight against this virus will be won, in the three states.

The partnership between PETAN and NCDMB will continue in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and other areas for the benefit of Nigerians.

Echoing some of the sentiments of the Chairman, Dr. Lucky Akhiwu, the Publicity Secretary of the Association, said the whole country is working tirelessly to slow down the spread of coronavirus.

He added that PETAN member companies are presently reaching out to their host communities, to provide them with palliative materials to help ease their struggles in this time of need.

The Chairman of the association, Mr. Nik Odinuwe, thanked the members of PETAN for their selfless service in the fight against the virus, and urged members of the public to stay in their homes, wash their hands regularly, and comply with the stipulated social distance directive.

PETAN as a reputable association, continuously takes care of the well-being of her staff, and is working in close association with her members host communities, to mitigate the spread of COVID -19 pandemic.

