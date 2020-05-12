COVID-19: PDP demands restoration of Police to Rivers task force

ADVERTISEMENT

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to restore police security attached to the Rivers State Task Force on COVID-19 pandemic.

The party stressed that the withdrawal of the Police from the Rivers Task Force amounted to politicizing the efforts to check the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The PDP in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan observed that the withdrawal of the police personnel would only lead to lawlessness as well as frustrate the efforts of the Rivers State Government to ensure compliance to health safety protocols put in place to check the spread of COVID-19 and safeguard the lives of Nigerians in the state.

“Our party acknowledges the efforts of Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, as well as those of other state governors elected on the platform of the PDP to flatten the curve in their respective states even without commensurate support from the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

“It is our opinion that the order to withdraw security personnel from the task force of Rivers State, or any other state for that matter, is counterproductive and against the overall interest of our nation in this fight against COVID-19.

“Our party therefore urges the Inspector General of Police to reverse the directive and support efforts by Governor Wike to check the pandemic in Rivers state, particularly as the state is strategic to the economic stability of our nation,” the PDP said.

In another statement issued by Ologbondiyan yesterday, the PDP called on the Buhari administration to “end its unnecessary political parochialism and mobilize our indigenous researchers for homegrown solution in the interest of our nation.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App