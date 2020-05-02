COVID – 19: Panic as pregnant woman dies at FMC Abeokuta

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi Aba, Abeokuta, Ogun State, was thrown into panic on Saturday after a pregnant woman was said to have died from Covid-19 complications at the hospital.

Daily Trust gathered that the deceased, who was tested for COVID – 19 alongside two others – a male and a female, died while awaiting result of the test.

A reliable source said when results of the trio returned, two tested positive, a male and the expectant mother who died, while the other female reportedly tested negative.

Daily Trust gathered that the pregnant woman who had visited the obstetrics and gynaecology unit of the facility, was said to have been moved from one ward to the other before her death.

The other patient had been reportedly transferred to Ogun COVID – 19 isolation centre at Ikenne, while the deceased’s body was said to have been deposited at the FMC mortuary.

It was further that the development thrown the facility into panic as no fewer four medical personnel had contact with the victims.

“As of now, no medical personnel has been quarantined but at least four of them had contact with the victims,” the source said.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the FMC, Segun Orisajo, said, via SMS, “I am not in the position presently to confirm or otherwise of your request. Kindly hold on till tomorrow when the Management will make known its official response after due observance of laid down protocols on such a matter.”

On her part, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker while responding to enquiry, said, “I am aware of the unfortunate demise of an obstetric patient at FMC. However, I am yet to receive a report from the clinical team at FMC.”

