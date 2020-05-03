COVID-19 pandemic worsens press freedom–IPI

ADVERTISEMENT

The International Press Institute (IPI) has expressed concern on worsening state of press freedom around the world with the spread of the COVID-19, as governments both autocratic and democratic are increasingly clamping down on the media.

This even as the institute complained that 53 journalists around the world were killed in connection with their work in the last one year.

According to an IPI special report to mark the World Press Freedom Day 2020, in democratic as well as autocratic states, the public health crisis has allowed governments to exercise control over the media on the pretext of preventing the spread of disinformation.

IPI Executive Director, Barbara Trionfi said, the data collected by IPI illustrated the risk which in some places was already the reality, that states would take advantage of the health crisis to control media messages, in full disregard of the public’s need for independent information.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

“From preventing critical media to attending official briefings on COVID-19 to closing down media outlets and instituting surveillance that may have a long term impact on press freedom, governments are using every possible tactic to suppress press freedom at a time when free flow of independent news is more essential than ever in this situation in informing the public on vital measures to contain the virus.

“Over the past two and a half months, IPI’s COVID-19 tracker has documented a total of 162 different press freedom violations related to the coronavirus. Almost a third of all violations monitored have involved the arrest, detention or charging of journalists reporting on the pandemic, according to IPI’s data,” it said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App