COVID-19 palliative: FG donates 42 trucks of food items to FCT residents

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government yesterday donated 42 trucks of food items to the Federal Capital Territory Administration for onward distribution to the poor and vulnerable people within the city and satellite towns.

Sadiya Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Social Development and Disaster Management, presented the donation to the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello.

She said the donation was to cushion the economic hardship faced by residents of the FCT following the lockdown order by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the items included 10 trucks of rice, 30 trucks of grains and two trucks of vegetable oil, amongst others.

Five trucks of rice and two trucks of oil had earlier been handed over to the FCTA.

Farouq said another five trucks of rice and 30 trucks of grains would arrive Abuja today from Lagos State.

“We’ve just handed over five trucks of rice now, five trucks are on their way and two trucks of vegetable oil and grains from strategic grain reserve are also on their way; by tomorrow FCTA will receive them.

“For the grain, we are looking at about thirty trucks,” she said.

Responding, Bello commended the Federal Government for the gesture to the FCTA through the provision of the food items.

He, however, urged all residents to stay calm and obey the stay at home order to contain the spread of the virus.

The minister said the government was aware of the plight of the poor and vulnerable, and would continue to do all it could to bring succour to them.. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App