COVID-19 palliative: Ebonyi shares 2 sachet of noodles, 5kg bag of rice

The Ebonyi State Government has flagged off the distribution of its palliatives to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic to residents in the state.

Daily Trust gathered the palliatives were shared at the existing polling units in the state.

The exercise took place in Amuzu Community Secondary School in Ezza South Local government Area of the states.

The deputy governor of the state, Dr.Kelechi Igwe, was in charge of the distribution.

The distribution was, however, stopped after some hours.

Addressing journalists at the end of the monitoring, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, said: “The reason his Excellency, the Deputy Governor, said that the sharing of the palliatives should stop but continue tomorrow was because the items arrived some of the council headquarters very late.

“Again, we got information that some hoodlums have already positioned themselves in some areas to hijack the palliative.

“So, the exercise will continue tomorrow [Sunday],” he said.

Our correspondent, who was at Amuzu Community Secondary School, observed that items shared were two sachets of noodles and a 5Kg bag of rice to each beneficiary.

Also shared was a sachet of tomato puree, 50 Cl of bottled groundnut oil per person and a packet of cube sugar which was shared by two persons in the centre.

The distribution of palliatives will also continue on Sunday in other two senatorial zones of the state.

