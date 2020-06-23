COVID-19: Oyo gives account of donations, spending

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oyo State government said on Tuesday that it has so far spent the sum of Two Billion, Seven Hundred and Seventy-Nine Million naira (N2,779,000,000) on the effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The state’s COVID-19 Task Force, which gave the account through the Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Akinola Ojo, said that the amount was spent on setting up of treatment and isolation centres, procurement of palliatives and seedlings for a section of the residents and farmers as well as on procurement of ambulances and the security of the state’s borders, among others.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that Akinola stated these while briefing the press at the Governor’s Office, Agodi Ibadan.

He maintained that the state considered it imperative to inform the public on the expenses on the pandemic in line with the principle of transparency and accountability, which he said Governor Makinde is known for.

The commissioner gave the breakdown of the expenses as including: N370 million for the setting up of the Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo, Ibadan; N453 million on security of the state borders; N118 million to provide support for the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan for partnership on testing; N900 million on provision of palliatives and seedling to residents and farmers.

He added that N321 million was expended on procurement of ambulances for the Ministry of Health while the state has also expended N614 million so far on the procurement of reagents, body kits, drugs and other items for testing and treatment of patients.

“In terms of the cost of treatment, if you remember when I gave the breakdown, I said we spent N614 million on other items, which were consumables, such as reagents and body kits and others for patients,” he said.

The commissioner, who stated that the state has approved a total of N15,000 per health worker as hazard allowance added that the allowance would be paid from March 2020.

The Commissioner, on behalf of Governor Makinde, appreciated all residents of the state and well-meaning individuals who have made donations in cash and materials to support the State’s endowment fund on COVID-19.

According to him, the endowment fund so far has realised the sum of N378 million in cash donations, while the total value of cash and kind donations stand at N1.1 billion.

Other donations according to him included the N250 million in cash and medical equipment received from CACOVID and donations of medical equipment from corporate organisations, groups and individuals.

He, however, stated that though the state was promised the sum of N100 million by the Federal Government, it was yet to receive the money from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to him, the state was yet to touch the donated cash of N378 million, adding that the funds spent so far are from the coffers of Oyo State.

He also stated that the government would give a full account when the funds donated by well-meaning individuals would be disbursed.

The Commissioner said: “In line with the principle of transparency and accountability, which the administration of Engineer Seyi Makinde is known for, it is imperative, especially at this time, that we inform the good people of Oyo State on the amount we have realised so far by your contributions and the expenses incurred in the fight against the global enemy, COVID-19.

“Oyo State recorded its first index case on March 20, 2020. The COVID-19 Task Force, headed by Governor Makinde, was constituted for partnership. As of today, we have received a cash donation totalling N378 million from the citizens of Oyo State, well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations. I must appreciate all of you who have donated.

“These donations are publicly available on Oyo State government website and they are regularly updated.”

