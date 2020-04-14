COVID-19: Oyetola extends lockdown for another 2 weeks

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday evening announced a two-week extension to the ongoing state-wide lockdown to combat the Coronovirus disease.
This follows the expiration of the initial 14-day lockdown, which began on Tuesday, March 31st, 2020.
Governor Oyetola, who made the announcement during a broadcast to citizens and residents, said this was to ensure a total defeat of the deadly Coronavirus in Osun.
He, however, said the lockdown will be suspended between Wednesday, 15th and Thursday 16th, to allow the people re-stock ahead of the continuation of the full lockdown.