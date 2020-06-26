COVID-19: Osun to lock down again as state records 22 new cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Osun state government said there might be another lockdown in the state given the surge in the recent cases of COVID-19 with 22 new confirmed cases on Friday.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu on Friday, said the discovery of 22 new cases 24 hours after 17 cases were confirmed was worrisome and that the state government would likely declared another lockdown.

He frowned that residents were flouting the lockdown relaxation guidelines and noted the government might be forced to impose another lockdown.

The Commissioner said 11 of the new cases were from the ongoing contact tracing within the Ede community, while the remaining are from the previous cases in Osogbo and its environs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

His words “On Thursday, we announced the discovery of 17 new cases in our dear State. Sadly, we have 22 new cases.

“Considering where we are coming from, this is worrisome. We must, therefore, take responsibility.

“The battle against coronavirus is not over yet.

“The virus is still very much with us. We must observe precautionary measures if we must avoid community transmission.

“With the latest development, the number of our active cases as at today, Friday, June 26, is 54.

“We have 106 confirmed cases, out of which the state has successfully treated and discharged 47 patients while five deaths have been recorded,” he said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App