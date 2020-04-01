COVID-19: Ondo shuts boundaries, declares 3-day fasting

ADVERTISEMENT

Ondo State Government has ordered the closure of its boundaries with neighbouring states to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, and made available to Daily Trust in Akure on Wednesday, said the government has banned all inter-state travels into the state, adding that the order takes effect from 6:00pm on Thursday, 2nd April, 2020.

“Having observed the trend in respect of COVID-19 and the possibility of its undeterminable spread, the Government of Ondo State has ordered the closure of its borders with the neighbouring states of Ekiti, Osun, Kogi, Edo and Elefon, our coastal border with Ogun which in the recent past, has witnessed heavy human traffic from Lagos and Ogun.

“This order prohibits inter-state travels into the state and takes effect from 6:00pm on Thursday, 2nd April, 2020.

“Security operatives as well as monitoring teams have been put on the alert to enforce this order as part of measures already taken to stem COVID­19 incursion into Ondo state.

“To His (God) glory, Ondo state has remained one of the states in the country without a single confirmed case of COVID-19. This is an uncommon grace Government and indeed, the people must not take for granted.

“As a way of thanking God and seeking His face for this immeasurable grace and continuous favour, the government hereby declares a 3-day period of fasting and prayers commencing from Thursday, 2nd to Saturday, 4th April for Ondo state and the country at large.

“Government, therefore, urges the good people of Ondo state to use this period to stand firm in prayers and remain inexorable in His praise as mankind faces this pandemic. “May God sustain His grace upon Ondo state,” the statement read.

