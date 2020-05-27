COVID-19: Ondo lifts ban on religious activities

ADVERTISEMENT

Ondo State Government has lifted the ban placed on religious activities.

The state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who announced this at a press briefing on Wednesday, said worship centers are to commence their main activities with effect from Friday.

This, he said, followed a meeting with religious leaders where they agreed on certain terms.

“Worship centers are to commence their main activities with effect from this Friday.

“However, such approvals are not blanket and without restrictions”, he said.

The governor said: “Only weekly Friday Jumat services and Sunday Church services will commence in the first instance.

“Other daily programmes within the week are not yet approved for take off.

“Religious leaders and administrators must ensure strict compliance with the social and physical distancing in the places of worship.

“In the case of churches, not more than three people are expected to sit on a pew while the equivalent applies to the sitting positions in the mosques and other worship centres as well.

“Water and soap must be provided at all entries into the centres or halls of worship.

“All worshipers must be made to wash their hands in the standard pattern approved and practised since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Hand sanitizers must be provided and used by each worshipper at every entry point to the centres and at other convenient points within the premises.

“All worshippers and workers inside the centres and within the premises must wear face masks properly for the duration of the service.

“Churches, Mosques and other religious centres must regularly decontaminate and sanitise the premises, facilities and equipment before and after the services.”

He stressed that government had placed appropriate machinery in motion to monitor and ensure that the guidelines are implemented to the latter.

Cases of infringement, disregard or willful neglect of these extant regulations will be considered as serious threat to the society and will be sanctioned, he added.

The governor threatened that any Church, Mosque or worship centre which fails to obey the rules will be shut down immediately.

Governor Akeredolu, however, said the state had a total of 24 cases of coronavirus after four were added to the 20 of last week.

“13 had been discharged, one dead and six in bed.

“Today, four more cases have been added, making a total of 24 cases.

“Among the additional four, only one was a case of interstate importation,” he said.

