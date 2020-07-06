COVID-19: Ondo doctors withdraw from Isolation centres

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) Ondo State have withdrawn their services from COVID-19 Isolation centres in the state.

According to a statement issued by Secretary, NAGGMDP Ondo State branch, Dr Olasakinju T.J, the government intervention lacks a human face.

The association directed its members to withdraw their services from the State Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) from 6th July 2020.

This directive, according to Olasakinju became imperative due to ‘government’s failure to meet their demands.’

It would be recalled that the union had on Wednesday 24th June 2020 withdrawn the services of its members working in the employment of the State following the ‘failure of Government to accede to their demands.’

The statement said, “We had through the Congress requested that our members who are the COVID19 specialists in the Infectious Disease Hospital Akure to continue to work till Thursday morning, 2nd July 2020 in the interest of the general public and particularly confirmation of the COVID19 Status of Mr Governor.

“It is however imperative that our members be withdrawn immediately (from midnight today 6th July 2020) due to lack of human face expected from the government. We are pained to have been made to do as such,” the statement read.

