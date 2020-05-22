COVID-19: Ogun Muslims to mark Eid-el-Fitri under lockdown 

ADVERTISEMENT

Muslims in Ogun State will celebrate Eid-el-Fitri under lockdown following another one-week extension of the lockdown on Friday.

Governor Dapo Abiodun said the government was constrained to extend the sit-at-home order for the fourth consecutive week, after reviewing coronavirus cases in the last one week.

The governor equally foreclosed any relaxation before the Sallah, possibly on Sunday, maintaining that the window of relaxation fixed for Monday, Wednesday and Friday, stands.

He expressed concern that the running week recorded highest number of COVID – 19 cases so far, while the level of compliance to safety measures has not improved.

“I have to state that after all considerations, we are constrained to take the painful but necessary decision to continue the eased lockdown of Ogun State for another one week till Sunday, 31st, May, 2020.

“As we have always maintained the delicate balance between lives and livelihood, we will continue to have our window of relaxation, from 7am to 5pm on Monday, 25th May, 2020; Wednesday, 27th May, 2020 and Friday, 29th May, 2020. We must also bear in mind that the daily curfew from 8pm to 6am and the ban on non-essential inter-State travel as directed by Mr. President still stand,” he said.

The governor hinted that officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have arrived the state to inspect and possibly certify the State Molecular Laboratory, which was purchased and installed barely a month ago.

He expressed hope that the lab will be certified and ready for full operation in the next few days.

