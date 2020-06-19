COVID-19: Ogun halts planned reopening of churches, mosques

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on Friday suspended the plan to begin gradual reopening of worship centres earlier closed as part of efforts to prevent spread of coronavirus in the state.

Abiodun explained the suspension followed a careful engagement with religious leaders, analysis of data from the field and experts’ opinions.

Addressing newsmen on COVID -19 updates in Abeokuta, Abiodun noted it’s dangerous to reopen worship centres now following increase in number of cases in the state.

The governor said those states which had “hastily lifted” ban on worship centres have been plagued by rise in the number of cases in past few weeks.

He said, “Consequently, we are confronted with two choices – yield to the demand of those who want the restrictions to be further relaxed or even completely removed, even if this is at variance with the dictates of incontrovertible data analysis and scientific opinion; or tow the path that preserves public health and safety, even if not so popular.

“As a responsible administration, we choose life and the wellbeing of our citizens and are therefore constrained to take the painful but necessary decision to maintain the current regime of eased lockdown in the meantime.

“We are consequently suspending our initially slated reopening of places of worship.

“Let me thank some of our religious leaders who by themselves advised us that this is the best decision that we should take at this time in the best interest of all of us.

“This is not an easy decision, but we are confident that the wisdom and scientific basis for this decision will become clearer to those who may have initial misgivings about it”

He expressed worry over low adherence to safety measures, community spreading of the cases despite the awareness and efforts by the state government to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

The governor insisted that restrictions on interstate travel are still in force as well as mandatory use of face masks in the public.

“Only one passenger is still allowed for motorcycles and two passengers only for tricycles.

“We observed that Okada (motorcycles) riders are breaking this law and we will not hesitate to ban all Okada from operating in our State if our resolve is further put to test,” he warned.

