  1. Home
  2. News
  3. COVID-19: Ogun frees 249 prisoners
ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19: Ogun frees 249 prisoners

By Peter Moses, Abeokuta 

The Chief Judge of Ogun State, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu yesterday ordered the immediate release of 249 prisoners from five correctional centres across the state.

Dipeolu who visited a number of centres in the state, said the move was to decongest the facilities and prevent the prisoners from contracting the coronavirus.

She said the release of the inmates was based on the federal government’s decision to decongest c                                                                                                                    orrectional centres, to contain the spread of COVID-19, noting that those released were men and women with cases ranging from stealing, burglary, assault to bodily harm and other minor cases.

She urged the freed inmates to go back to society and be useful for the entire nation and refrain from sinful acts.

 

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.