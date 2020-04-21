COVID-19: Ogun frees 249 prisoners

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Judge of Ogun State, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu yesterday ordered the immediate release of 249 prisoners from five correctional centres across the state.

Dipeolu who visited a number of centres in the state, said the move was to decongest the facilities and prevent the prisoners from contracting the coronavirus.

She said the release of the inmates was based on the federal government’s decision to decongest c orrectional centres, to contain the spread of COVID-19, noting that those released were men and women with cases ranging from stealing, burglary, assault to bodily harm and other minor cases.

She urged the freed inmates to go back to society and be useful for the entire nation and refrain from sinful acts.

