COVID-19: NYSC mulls reopening of orientation camps after lockdown

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has said that the scheme is putting strategies to enable a safe and efficient conduct of its operations ahead of further lifting of restrictions on socio-economic activities in the country.

In a statement signed by Director, Press and Public Relations department of the scheme, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, said the DG disclosed this when he visited the Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu in Abuja.

Ibrahim noted that the scheme suspended the 2020 Batch ‘A’ Stream One Orientation Course just one week into the exercise as a proactive measure to avert the spread of COVID-19 to any of the Orientation Camps.

He said due to the possibility of further or complete lifting of lockdown, the strategies mapped out by the NYSC Management had taken care of various scenarios, and would be presented to the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 through the NCDC for guidance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

He informed that the suspended 2020 Batch ‘A’ Stream One Orientation Course would be completed, when the Scheme received the green light from the PTF.

He told his host about the various COVID-19 interventions made by Corps Members all over the country, including sensitization; production and distribution of face masks, liquid soaps, hand sanitizers, automated disinfection chambers; as well as automated and foot-operated liquid soap, hand sanitizer and water dispenser.

In his response, the NCDC Director-General, Dr. Ihekweazu, commended NYSC for its support to the fight against the coronavirus through Corps Member’s activities especially the fabrication of hand washing machines and production of disinfectants amongst other interventions.

He said the proposals presented by the Director-General would be studied and recommendations made to the appropriate authorities.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App