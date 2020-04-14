COVID-19: Corps members produce, donate hand sanitiser, face masks

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Oyo state on Tuesday donated cartons of alcohol-based hand sanitiser, handwash and face masks produced by the corps members in the state to state government.

The State Coordinator of the scheme, Mrs. Grace Ogbuogebe, who presented the items to the Commissioner for Youth and Sports in the state, Mr. Seun Fakorede and Commissioner for Health, Dr. Bashir Bello, said some corps members serving in the state produced the items as a result of skill acquisition training they passed through during orientation.

She said the items were donated to the government in line with the directives of the Director-General of NYSC, Brig Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, that corps members should complement efforts of the government in fighting the COVID-19.

She added that the items were produced in accordance with the standards prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“We donated four cartons of hand sanitiser of WHO standard. We also donated cartons of handwash and face masks that can prevent 99 percent of any virus or germs from the mouth, nose and eyes.

“We have the capacity to mass-produce in case the state government wants us to do so. Two corps members did the face masks, and four corps members did the sanitiser and handwash,” she added.

