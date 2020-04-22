COVID-19: Northern Govs to repatriate Almajiri children to states of origin — Kebbi Gov

ADVERTISEMENT

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, says all the Northern States, have been mandated to take steps, to return Almajiri children to their states of origin.

This, he said, was part of the concerted efforts by the Northern States Govenors, Federal Government and other stakeholders to further stem the tide of the raging global Coronavirus pandemic in the region.

Senator Bagudu who disclosed this in Birnin Kebbi, Tuesday while interacting with the State Task Force on Covid 19 at Kebbi Medical Center, Kalgo also said that, the resolutions were reached at the meeting of the Northern Governors Forum in Kaduna, Tuesday .

He explained that, some of the almijiri children from the state had since been returned to Kebbi from Kaduna State.

“Some states have already started implementing this decision by taking back such almijiri children to their own states of origin.

” I do believe that, all the states in the region would soon commence the repatriation and this is for the common good of the states and Nigeria, in general.”

Governor Bagudu also expressed happiness that, the state has remained COVID-19 free and assured,” In Sha Allahu, it would remain.”

Senator Bagudu averred that, efforts were on to collaborate with the management of the National Youths Service Corps scheme in the state to convert the orientation camp in Dakingari to an Isolation centre as directed by the federal government while promising that the state will do what is necessary to improve the camp to serve as befitting isolation center.

Similarly also, governor Bagudu said the Presidential Flood Committee had availed their camp, the Internally Displaced Camp at Kalgo for the state to use as an Isolation center or quarantine facility in case the need arises for it’s use.

” This is in addition to the ones already designated by the Task Force on Covid 19 at Kalgo Medical Center as Isolation camp and fully functional Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for Covid -19 victims.

” The Task Force has also identified and dedicated a ward at Federal Medical Center, Birnin Kebbi and Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital also in Birnin Kebbi as additional facilities for Covid -19,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by his media aide, Yahaya Sarki.

Bagudu also told the Task Force members that the federal government in its efforts to ensure that testing is taking place in all the states of the federation, it has taken steps to convert the ‘Gene’ machines which are use for tuberculosis and upgrade them for testing of coronavirus .

According to him, the Kebbi State Government has four Gene machines at Zuru, Kamba, Yauri and Argungu in addition to the one at Federal Medical Center Birni Kebbi.

He said the FG was engaging the manufacturers to upgrade the machines.

He urged the Task Force members to take advantage of the Ramadan Fasting period to particularly engage religious leaders so that they can educate people on the necessary measures to take against Covid-19.

He said meeting with Islamic religious leaders have been on going to look into the possibility of sponsorship of Ramadan Tafsir (Sermon) on radio and television .

This was in recognition of suspension of such Tafsir and Tarawi prayers in mosques ,nationwide this Ramadan arising from the advent of coronavirus .

The Commissioner for Health and the Chairman State Task Force on Covid -19, Jafar Muhammed (Clean) enumerated some of the activities of the Task Force since inception to include sensitization campaigns on Covid 19, designation of Isolation centers at Kebbi Medical Center,Kalgo and Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, meeting traditional leaders and religious leaders,leaders of trade Unions, Women groups and Youth groups on advocacy for personal hygiene,social distancing and environmental cleanliness.

The governor was later conducted round the facility of the Kebbi Medical Center Kalgo by the team and CMD of the hospital, Dr Abubakar Koko.

