COVID-19: No vaccine approved for clinical trial – NAFDAC

NAFDAC

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration (NAFDAC) says no vaccine has been approved for any clinical trial in the fight against COVID-19.

NAFDAC Director-General Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, in a statement yesterday, said a vaccine clinical trial for the pandemic might not happen before one year to eighteen months, after clinical trials must have been conducted in different countries.

“This will be followed by rigorous in-country assessment in line with laid down protocols to further ensure safety and efficacy,” she said.

She said the agency had granted a conditional emergency use approval of COVID-19 medical devices such as antibody and antigen test kits, and personal protective equipment, among others, to companies, as part of its regulatory steps against COVID-19 .

