COVID-19: ‘No masquerade procession, dance for Olubadan, high chiefs’

As this year’s Egungun (masquerade) festival gets underway this week in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, the town’s traditional ruler, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, has directed all masquerades, irrespective of grades, to observe their rituals from their respective homes and pray for the speedy end to COVID-19.

Oba Adetunji disclosed this yesterday in a release signed by his Personal Assistant and Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Adeola Oloko, in Ibadan.

According to the monarch, the decision not to have long processions this year was not unconnected with the raging coronavirus pandemic and the need to observe rules associated with social distancing.

Oba Adetunji stated that the boisterous nature of the festival had made it imperative for all masquerades to stay at home and perform all necessary rites until the authorities’ state otherwise.

According to Oba Adetunji, the decision was reached after extensive consultation with the relevant authorities and stakeholders. The Olubadan advised the people to wash their hands, use face mask and maintain social distancing at all times to curb the spread of the plague.

