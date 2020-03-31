COVID-19: Nigeria’s confirmed cases now 139

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday said the total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country is now 139.

The agency disclosed on its official Twitter handle: @ncdcgov that as at 08:00pm 31st March 2020, there are 139 confirmed cases in the country, including four new cases recorded today.

“Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in the FCT and 1 in Lagos.

“As at 08:00 pm 31st March, there are 139 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths,” the tweet read.

It added that “currently, Lagos has recorded 82 cases; FCT – 28; Oyo – 8; Osun – 5; Ogun – 4; Kaduna – 3; Enugu – 2; Edo – 2; Bauchi – 2; Ekiti – 1; Rivers -1; and Benue – 1.”

Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in the FCT and 1 in Lagos As at 08:00 pm 31st March there are 139 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths pic.twitter.com/d8EyMmyGIZ — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 31, 2020

Daily Trust reports that Nigeria recorded the second death from the COVID-19, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, had confirmed.

He spoke on Monday in Abuja at the maiden joint national briefing of the Presidential Taskforce Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

Also on Monday, the Lagos State Government said it has discharged five #COVID19 patients who were receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

This has increased the number of those who had recovered from the viral disease and discharged at the hospital from 3 to 8.

