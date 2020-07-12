COVID-19: Nigeria’s burden hits 31,987 with 664 new cases

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that the country recorded 664 new COVID-19 cases in the country as total infections from the virus rise to 31,987.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Saturday.

The NCDC said that as of July 11, 664 new confirmed cases and 15 deaths were recorded in the country.

The agency said that no new state had reported a case in the last 24 hours.

The health agency said that to date, 31,987 cases have been confirmed, 13,103 cases have been discharged and 724 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC said that the 664 new cases were reported from 18 states; Lagos (224), FCT (105), Edo (85), Ondo (64), Kaduna (32), Imo (27), Osun (19), Plateau (17), Oyo (17), Ogun (17), Rivers (14), Delta (11), Adamawa (10), Enugu (7), Nasarawa (6), Gombe (3), Abia (3), and Ekiti (3).

664 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-224

FCT-105

Edo-85

Ondo-64

Kaduna-32

Imo-27

Osun-19

Plateau-17

Oyo-17

Ogun-17

Rivers-14

Delta-11

Adamawa-10

Enugu-7

Nassarawa-6

Gombe-3

Abia-3

Ekiti-3 31,987 confirmed

13,103 discharged

724 deaths pic.twitter.com/0270SaEJGU — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 11, 2020

The Appeal

Consequently, the NCDC urges Nigerians to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases in their communities.

“It is very important to wash your hand frequently with soap under running water.

“Let’s all #TakeResponsibiliy by ensuring hygienic practices to keep ourselves and loved ones safe and healthy,” it advised.

The health agency said that wearing a mask or face-covering in public spaces was one of many ways Nigerians could do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“As we continue to make progress in our fight against this virus, I urge Nigerians to continue to follow this important public health advice as we continue to respond to this outbreak,” it stated. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App