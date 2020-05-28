COVID-19: ‘Nigeria yet to receive Trump’s ventilators’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government of Nigeria, on Thursday, said it was yet to receive the ventilators promised by the United States President, Donald Trump.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said this on Thursday in Abuja at the 37th joint national briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

He assured that once the government receives the promised equipment, it will be made public.

“To the best of my knowledge, they have not arrived.

“When they do arrive, it will be made known to the public,” Mohammed said.

President Trump had, on 28th April 2020, promised to send some ventilators to the country during his telephone conversation with President Muhammad Buhari.

