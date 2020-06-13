COVID-19: Nigeria to hold passports for 2 weeks

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that everyone, including Nigerian citizens and foreigners, arriving the country will be required to leave their passports with the Nigeria Immigration Service for two weeks until their COVID-19 status is verified.

The ministry said in a circular addressed to all diplomatic, consular and international organisations accredited to Nigeria dated June 10, 2020 that the only category of persons exempted from the rule are those with diplomatic passport.

“Persons who have arrived in Nigeria are advised to self-isolate for 14 days and to remain in the city/state where the point of entry is located (Lagos or Abuja) throughout the duration of self-quarantine.

“If not resident in Lagos, passengers shall make arrangements for accommodation at their own cost. Please note that the federal government will not be responsible for providing accommodation or transportation to the place of abode.

“Passengers will be cleared through the Nigeria Immigration Service System’s Migrant Identification and Data Analysis System and their passports retained until after successful completion of 14 days self-quarantine except diplomatic passport holders,” the statement said.

It added that after all the COVID-19 protocols had been followed, instructions would be given to the NIS to release the passports to their owners. According to the circular, alternative arrangements could be made to collect passports via special delivery.

It said those unable to remain in Lagos or Abuja throughout the period of self-quarantine may return to their states of residence only after their samples have been collected and have tested negative for COVID-19. They must also make their full contact details available.

