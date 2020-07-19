COVID-19: Nigeria should seek extension of WAEC – Aremu

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Industrial Global Union, Comrade Issa Aremu has called on the Federal Government to negotiate an out-of-season date for West African Examinations Council’s (WAEC) Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), until the COVID-19 curve which is currently on the rise is sufficiently flattened.

This was as he said that, there should be continuous dialogue by all stakeholders as steps were being taken to reopen schools with a view to protecting the lives of students.

Speaking in Kaduna over the weekend on the occasion of this year’s International Nelson Mandela Day, themed: COVID: 19: PREVENTING THE SPREAD IN SCHOOLS, Aremu said, though timetable for WASSCE has been announced to commence from August 4, the out of season date was necessary to protect school children.

Comrade Aremu who is also a Member of National Institute, Kuru Jos argued that, “In Kenya, schools would remain shut till 2021. Ghana is already reconsidering the decision on reopening after a spike in COVID-19.

“The JAMB Bulletin Volume 1 No. 18 of July 13, culled from a creditable South African source, 775 schools in the country have been affected by COVID-19, about 26 of the states in America are rolling back the plan to reopen schools.”

He however advised that caution should be the watch word because even with the adults, there is an inefficiency of the NPIs (Non-pharmaceutical Interventions) to control Covid-19.

“Nigerian government should request WAEC to conduct the SSCE when the environment is right out of the regular May/June, November/December seasons.

“What ever the consensus on schools reopening, there is an urgent need for a systematic awareness about prevention of virus infection among pupils teachers and parents.

“There should be Installation of hand-washing facilities, provision of equipment for body temperature checks, provision of Personal Protective Equipment, body disinfectants at all entry points to their major facilities, including the gates, hostels, classes, offices, decontamination of the halls, premises and teaching facilities that ensure social/physical distancing in class sizes and meeting spaces among others.

“All these raise the critical issues of capacity and resources availability. The most important advice is for all schools to encourage their students to maintain good hand and respiratory hygiene to remain safe.

“School proprietors, headmasters, and head mistresses must ensure that students have access to clean water and soap at all times while on the school premises.

He explained that 2020 Nelson Mandela Day assumed a special importance as the world grapples daily with Covid-19 pandemic.

The labour leader commended government response on COVID-19, saying despite the enormous challenges, the Presidential Task force on COVID-19 has done creditably well.

