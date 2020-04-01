COVID-19: Nigeria records new 23 cases, total now 174

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian government on Wednesday confirmed 23 new cases of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its official Twitter handle: @ncdcgov, stated that twenty-three new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria.

There are “9 in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi,” it stated.

“As at 8:00pm, 1st April 2020, there are 174 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two death,” the tweet read.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“Currently, Lagos- 91; FCT- 35; Osun- 14; Oyo- 8; Ogun- 4; Edo- 4; Kaduna- 4; Bauchi- 3; Enugu- 2; Ekiti- 2; Rivers-1; Benue- 1; Akwa Ibom- 5,” it added.

Twenty-three new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi State As at 08:00 pm 1st April there are 174 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths pic.twitter.com/Wy9MzX1lsr — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 1, 2020

Related

Download Daily Trust News App