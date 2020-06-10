COVID-19: Nigeria records highest daily infections with 663 new cases

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria has recorded its highest daily COVID-19 infections with 663 new cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said this brings the total number of infections in the country to 13,464.

The NCDC announced this on Tuesday through its official Twitter handle and said that four deaths were recorded in the country on June 9.

The health agency said that Lagos State recorded the highest number of infections for the day with 170 cases while Ogun and Bauchi had 108 and 69 cases respectively.

The NCDC said that the new cases showed that Ebonyi State had 49 infections, Edo (33), Rivers (30), FCT (29), Jigawa (26) and Delta (20).

Amongst others were; Anambra (17), Gombe (16), Kano (16), Imo (15), Abia (14), Borno (11), Oyo (11), Plateau (8), Kebbi (6), Kaduna (6), Ondo (4).

Niger and Katsina had two cases each while Osun, Ekiti, Kwara and Nasarawa recorded one case each.

The health agency said that till date, 13,464 cases had been confirmed out of which 8893 were active cases, 4206 cases treated and discharged and 365 deaths recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The agency had activated three additional laboratories in the country, bringing the total number of laboratories that could carry out PCR testing for coronavirus disease in Nigeria to 33.

NCDC said it had stayed on track, in its goal to rapidly scale up laboratory testing for COVID-19 in Nigeria.

It stated that the three new laboratories were Biorepository and Clinical Virology Laboratory UCH, Ibadan, Oyo, Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory, Infectious Disease Unit, General Hospital, Ituk Mkpang, Akwa-Ibom and Jigawa State Molecular Laboratory, Dutse.

