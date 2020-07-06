COVID-19: Nigeria records 11 new deaths as total infections hit 28,711

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has announced 11 deaths and 544 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, a development that has taken the country’s total infection tally to 28,711.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official twitter handle @NCDCgov on Sunday night.

NCDC said that on July, 5. 2020, 544 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths were recorded in the country.

The health agency added that no new state had reported a case in the past 24 hours.

According to it, to date, while 28,711 cases have been confirmed, 11,665 cases have been discharged and 645 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The health agency said that the 544 new cases were reported from 19 states thus – Lagos (199), Ebonyi (65), Oyo (47), Ondo (46), Ogun (31), Edo (30), FCT (28), Katsina (25), Plateau (15), Bayelsa (11), and Kaduna (10).

Others are; Adamawa (10), Akwa Ibom (8), Gombe (7), Kano (4), Taraba (3), Rivers (2), Abia (2), and Ekiti (1).

544 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-199

Ebonyi-65

Oyo-47

Ondo-46

Ogun-31

Edo-30

FCT-28

Katsina-25

Plateau-15

Bayelsa-11

Kaduna-10

Adamawa-10

Akwa Ibom-8

Gombe-7

Kano-4

Taraba-3

Rivers-2

Abia-2

Ekiti-1 28,711 confirmed

11,665 discharged

645 deaths pic.twitter.com/4uA3R0O28U — NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 5, 2020

Meanwhile, the NCDC said that Nigerians stood the risk of spreading the virus to their parents and the older population in the country if they failed to practice preventive behaviours.

“Do not put their lives in danger. #TakeResponsiblity to protect them – observe physical distancing, wear a face mask, and wash your hands frequently,” it advised. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App