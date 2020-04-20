COVID-19: Nigeria extends closure of airports

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government of Nigeria has extended the closure of airports in the country by two weeks as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this in a post on his Twitter handle on Monday.

The Nigerian government had shut all international airports in the country on Monday, March 23 for one month.

Subsequently, President Muhammadu Buhari had extended the closure to all local airports in the country while announcing 14-day lockdown in Abuja; Lagos and Ogun States on March 29.

Buhari, on April 13, extended the lockdown in the three cities by two weeks as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the country.

The aviation minister said the airports would no longer open for commercial operations on April 23 due to the extended lockdown in the three cities.

He said: “As a result of the extension on lockdown by Mr President, it is no longer possible for us to open our airspace and airports for normal operations by the 23rd April 2020.

“They will remain closed for a further two weeks. This subject to review as appropriate.”

COVID-19. As a result of the extension on lockdown by Mr President it is no longer possible for us to open our airspace and airports for normal operations by the 23rd April, 2020. They will remain closed for a further 2 weeks. This subject to review as appropriate, please.🙏🏽🇳🇬🙏🏽 — Hadi Sirika (@hadisirika) April 20, 2020

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, as of Sunday night, there were 627 confirmed cases of the virus in the country.

21 COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the country.

Eighty-six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 70 in Lagos

7 in FCT

3 in Katsina

3 in Akwa Ibom

1 in Jigawa

1 in Bauchi

1 in Borno As at 11:50 pm 19th April there are 627 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 170

Deaths: 21 pic.twitter.com/7gsnusWRow — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 19, 2020

Related

Download Daily Trust News App