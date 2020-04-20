  1. Home
  2. News
  3. COVID-19: Nigeria extends closure of airports
ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19: Nigeria extends closure of airports

By Daily Trust Online 
The newly commissioned Port Harcourt International Airport’s Terminal Building in Rivers
The newly commissioned Port Harcourt International Airport Terminal Building in Rivers.

The Federal Government of Nigeria has extended the closure of airports in the country by two weeks as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed this in a post on his Twitter handle on Monday.

The Nigerian government had shut all international airports in the country on Monday, March 23 for one month.

Subsequently, President Muhammadu Buhari had extended the closure to all local airports in the country while announcing 14-day lockdown in Abuja; Lagos and Ogun States on March 29.

Buhari, on April 13, extended the lockdown in the three cities by two weeks as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the country.

The aviation minister said the airports would no longer open for commercial operations on April 23 due to the extended lockdown in the three cities.

He said: “As a result of the extension on lockdown by Mr President, it is no longer possible for us to open our airspace and airports for normal operations by the 23rd April 2020.

“They will remain closed for a further two weeks. This subject to review as appropriate.”

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, as of Sunday night, there were 627 confirmed cases of the virus in the country.

21 COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in the country.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.