COVID-19: Nigeria announces 675 new infections, death toll now 525

Nigeria has announced 675 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 20, 919.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Monday, through its official Twitter handle.

NCDC said that the 675 new confirmed cases were from 21 states, with seven deaths on June 22.

The health agency said that no new state reported a case in the last 24 hours.

The NCDC said that Lagos reported the highest number of cases with 288 new ones, while Oyo came second with 76 new infections.

Other states reported as follows: Rivers, 56; Delta, 31; Ebonyi, 30; Gombe, 28; Ondo, 20; Kaduna, 20; Kwara, 20; Ogun, 17; FCT, 16; Edo, 13; Abia, 10; Nasarawa, 9; Imo, 9; Bayelsa, 8; Borno, 8; Katsina, 8; Sokoto, 3; Bauchi, 3 and Plateau, 2.

The NCDC said that till date, 20,919 cases had been confirmed – 13,285 active, 7,109 cases treated and discharged, 115,760 samples collected and 525 deaths recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), quotes NCDC as saying that Nigerians were recording a rise in COVID-19 cases due to ongoing community transmission of the virus and increased testing capacity across states.

“Our advice to Nigerians is to stay safe via physical distancing, frequent washing of hands and use of face masks.

“A sudden loss of taste and smell with fever, headache or runny nose may be COVID-19.

“Please do not ignore these symptoms.

“Call your state hotline immediately to arrange for a test.

“State hotlines are available on covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/contact/,” it stated. (NAN)

