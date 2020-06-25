COVID-19: Niger reduces tax payments to cushion economic impact

ADVERTISEMENT

The Niger state government has approved the reduction of tax payment in the state as part of measures to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

This was stated in a State wide broadcast by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matene on behalf of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

Matene said the tax reduction takes effect from 24th of June, 2020 to 31st March, 2021.

He said the filling date of annual tax returns by all businesses and individuals have been extended to 30th September, 2020 while the filling of monthly PAYE returns by businesses has been granted 10 days extension beginning from the 10th to 20th of every month.

He also stated that the penalties and interests on late fillings, payments, and remittances as well as default on tax liabilities have been reviewed downward to 5% for penalties and 10% for interests charges.

He further said government has granted 50% reduction on all the rates as contained in the Harmonized Agricultural Produce and Livestock Fees Collection Regulation Act 2019.

Payments in four (4) instalments have been granted to all tax payers in the Small Medium Enterprises SMEs and the Informal sector.

He assured that all the agencies responsible for collection of tax have been notified on the development, hence anyone shortchange should forward their complaints to the office of the Secretary to the state government.

He however urged the general public to continue to adhere strictly to all COVID-19 protocols by the State Taskforce on COVID-19.

