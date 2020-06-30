  1. Home
  COVID-19: Niger cuts Gov, Deputy Gov salary by 30%
COVID-19: Niger cuts Gov, Deputy Gov salary by 30%

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello
Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State

The Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello, on Tuesday, ordered a 30 percent slash in the salaries and allowances of all political officers in the State.

Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, in a statement in Minna, said that the directive was “with immediate effect”.

“Those to be affected by the order include the governor, his deputy, commissioners, special advisers, and all other political appointees,” the statement said.

It said that the “temporary” slash was in view of the economic situation occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Government will transparently resume full payment of salaries and allowances when the economic situation improves,” the statement stated and quoted the governor as regretting the inconvenience the reduction might cause affected persons.

