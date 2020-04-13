COVID-19: NGO, Ogiewonyi donates relief materials to residents

ADVERTISEMENT

A non-governmental organisation, King Benefit Foundation in collaboration with Joy Ogiewonyi Support Group has donated food items and other relief materials to people of the state to celebrate Easter.

The group also donated relief materials to the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State Council.

Speaking with journalists’ yesterday in Benin, the Coordinator of the foundation, Chris Ezele, said the relief materials were to cushion the effect of the stay-at-home order of the state government following the coronavirus pandemic.

“The president of the foundation, Mrs. Joy Ogiemwonyi knows the pains Edo people are passing through at this moment, and as a Christian, she has to show love to them this period,” he said.

He said the items being distributed across the three Senatorial Districts of the state will enable the residents, especially Christians to celebrate Easter with their loved ones.

“We are doing this to bring joy and make life meaningful for Christians and other Edo people who have been at home without food to celebrate the Easter,” he said.

