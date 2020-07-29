COVID-19: NCDC confirms 624 new cases in 24hrs

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has announced 624 new COVID-19 cases in the country as total infections from the virus increased to 41, 804.

The health agency via its official twitter handle late Tuesday noted that eight more persons have died from the disease in the last 24 hours.

It stated that Lagos, the nation’s COVID-19 regional epicentre, reported 212 new cases, while Oyo reported 69.

Among others states with new cases were: Niger (49), Kano (37), Osun (37), FCT (35, Plateau (34), Gombe (33), Edo (28), Enugu (28), Ebonyi (17), Delta (10), Katsina (9), Ogun (8), Rivers (7), Ondo (5), Kaduna (4) and Nasarawa (2).

According to it, Till date, 41,804 cases have been confirmed, 18,764 cases have been discharged and 868 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The NCDC noted that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, would continues to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

Meanwhile, the health agency said that there was no specific cure for COVID-19.

It noted Some trial drugs show promising results but were yet to be validated for use.

“In Nigeria, use of hydroxychloroquine is only limited to clinical trials.

“Please TakeResponsibility and avoid self-medication,” it advised.(NAN)

