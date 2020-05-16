COVID-19: NCDC admits error in number of confirmed cases in Akwa Ibom

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC says the Akwa Ibom State Government was right in insisting that only 16 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the state.

The Centre maintains that it had erroneously repeated a sample test, which resulted in the 17 cases it earlier recorded for the state.

The apology by NCDC in their latest update on Saturday morning regretted the error and affirmed that Akwa Ibom had only 16 confirmed cases.

On the 14th of May, 4 cases reported from Plateau & 1 case from Akwa Ibom, were repeat cases Therefore Plateau has a total of 21

cases and Akwa Ibom has a total of 16 cases We apologise to this State Governments for this error & remain committed to ensuring accurate reporting pic.twitter.com/6ZnkPUPPst — NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 15, 2020

According to NCDC, “On the 14th of May, 4 cases reported from Plateau and 1 case from Akwa Ibom, were repeat cases‬

‪”Therefore Plateau has a total of 21 cases and Akwa Ibom has a total of 16 cases‬

‪”We apologise to the State Governments for the error and remain committed to ensuring accurate reporting”, the statement concluded.

The state Commissioner for Health Dr. Dominic Ukpong had told journalists few days ago that the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Akwa Ibom was slightly lower than the figure published by NCDC.

Widespread criticism and media attacks had trailed his comment, with most people alleging that the state government was trying to conceal the true situation in the state.

However, the correction by NCDC has further affirmed the sincerity and commitment of Governor Udom Emmanuel to tackle the pandemic and rid the state of the dreaded virus.

Few weeks ago, the NCDC has adjudged the state as a high flyer in contact tracing, with 99.1 percent success being recorded.

