Covid-19: NASFAT delivers food to vulnerable people

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nastrul-Lahi-L-Fastul-Lahi-L-Faith Society (NASFAT), Kaduna branch has, in an effort to alleviate the sufferings of many vulnerable people due to COVID-19 lockdown order, distributed food items at various locations within Kaduna metropolis to vulnerable members of the public. The Chairman of the branch, Engineer Muyideen Yusuf, said the gesture was necessitated by the need to curtail the Coronavirus pandemic in the society.

He urged well-to-do individuals and organizations to help the needy at this crucial time to sustain lives and livelihoods and pray for the quick recovery of all people that were affected by the pandemic.

While distributing the items that included rice, eggs, ingredients for soup and vegetable oil among others, the Imam of NASFAT, Kaduna Zone, Imam Maarooph Raji, called for sober reflection and intensified efforts and prayers towards complete elimination of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chairman Planning Committee, Alhaji Abdul Waheed Amusa, however enjoined people to be patient and adhere to social distancing order by government.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App