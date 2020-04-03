  1. Home
  2. Kaduna
  3. Covid-19: NASFAT delivers food to vulnerable people
ADVERTISEMENT

Covid-19: NASFAT delivers food to vulnerable people

By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna Published Date
NASFAT

The Nastrul-Lahi-L-Fastul-Lahi-L-Faith Society (NASFAT), Kaduna branch has, in an effort to alleviate the sufferings of many vulnerable people due to COVID-19 lockdown order, distributed food items at various locations within Kaduna metropolis to vulnerable members of the public. The Chairman of the branch, Engineer Muyideen Yusuf,  said the gesture was necessitated by the need to curtail the Coronavirus pandemic in the society.

He urged well-to-do individuals and organizations to help the needy at this crucial time to sustain lives and livelihoods and pray for the quick recovery of all people that were affected by the pandemic.

While distributing the items that included rice, eggs, ingredients for soup and vegetable oil among others, the Imam of NASFAT, Kaduna Zone, Imam Maarooph Raji, called for sober reflection and intensified efforts and prayers towards complete elimination of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chairman Planning Committee, Alhaji Abdul Waheed Amusa, however enjoined people to be patient and adhere to social distancing order by government.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.