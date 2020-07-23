COVID-19: NASENI disinfects FIRS headquarters

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure yesterday continued the installation of COVID-19 disinfectant sprayer in public institutions by installing the locally made device at the main entrance of Federal Inland Revenue Service headquarters, Abuja.

The Executive Vice Chairman/CE of NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna, said who led the engineers from the agency to install the device, said NASENI would not relent in its efforts to assist the country to sustain the preventive measures against the spread of the virus and to ultimately ward off the pandemic.

He said NASENI’s innovation of the device was its own contribution to control the virus from further spread in public places, schools, hospitals, airport and wherever large numbers of persons converge for business.

According to him, “Nigeria engineers alone produced the NASENI COVID-19 sprayers and the materials were 100 per cent local content”.

He said this feat was evidence that Nigeria and Nigerians could tackle the socio-economic problems bedevilling the nation with the right support .

FIRS Executive Chairman Mr Muhammad Mamman Nami, who tested the NASENI COVID-19 device at the FIRS premises, said the Service was determined to keep visitors and staff safe while at work or within the premises of the service.

