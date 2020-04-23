COVID-19: NABTEB postpones 2020 May/June exams

  1. Home
By Usman A. Bello, Benin 

The Management of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has announced the indefinite postponement of the Board’s 2020 May/June Ordinary Level Certificate Examinations.

This was contained in a statement signed by NABTEB’s Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, Professor Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe and made available to journalists in Benin.

“The 2020 May/June series of the NABTEB Certificate Examinations, which are for in-school candidates, originally scheduled to begin on Monday, 4th May, 2020, have now been postponed on account of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ravaging the whole world,” Isiugo-Abanihe said.

According to her, a new date will be announced in due course.

She, however, said registration for the examinations continues.

She urged candidates to continue to positively and productively engage in their studies through e-learning resources made available through radio and television and other safe means while they await further information from the board.

