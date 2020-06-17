COVID-19: Mouka donates mattresses, other items to Oyo

ADVERTISEMENT

Mouka Foam has donated 100 Klinic hospital mattresses and 30 cartons of its insect repellents, Mouka Mozzi, to Oyo State Government for the enhancement of its isolation centres used for the treatment of infected persons with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The company made the donation through its Chief Commercial Officer, Dimeji Osingunwa at the State’s Secretariat.

The State’s Commissioner for Finance, Akinola Ojo and Commissioner for health, Dr. Bashiru Bello, were on ground to receive the items from Mouka officials.

The Commissioner for Finance said the mattresses would help to boost the facilities at the isolation centres.

In a statement, Mouka’s Chief Commercial Officer said the organisation lent its support during this period of national crisis as the wellbeing of Nigerians is at the core of the company’s mission.

According to him, the Klinic hospital mattress is specifically designed for medical use with a waterproof cover to protect the mattress from contamination and a firm foam core to keep patients comfortable.

Mouka had recently donated 700 mattresses to both Lagos and Ogun States for the improvement of their COVID-19 isolation centres, as part of its contribution to the containment of the coronavirus pandemic.

