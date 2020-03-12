COVID-19: Mixed feelings as 2,300 corps members begin orientation in Osun

ADVERTISEMENT

There are mixed feelings among the 2,300 corps members who converged in Ede, Osun State for a three-week National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), 2020 Batch ‘A’ orientation programme.

Despite the general fears over the spread of coronavirus, some of the 2,300 corps members that spoke with our correspondent during their swearing-in and opening ceremony on Thursday said there was nothing to fear while others were apprehensive.

One of the corps members, who hails from Cross River State and graduated from Federal College of Wildlife Management, Niger State, Eyo Essien, said, with the measures put in place by NYSC, the virus cannot spread to the camp.

He said; “we were screened before we entered the camp. We went through several medical tests and right from the gate, anyone that will enter the camp would be given hand sanitiser. So, I feel safe here,” Essien said.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Another corps member, Usoroh Rosemary, who hails from Akwa Ibom and graduated from University of Nigeria, Nsukka, (UNN) in Enugu State, also lauded NYSC for the proactive measure against coronavirus. She, however, observed that since some of the corps members were foreign students, she was worried.

The State coordinator of NYSC, Mr Adegoke Ayodele Adewale, urged the corps members to remain calm and be serious during the orientation programme so as to be well integrated.

Adegoke said: “I want you to be guided by the core value of the NYSC scheme, which are patriotism, integrity, efficiency, commitment and teamwork as these will enable you to discharge your duties effectively where ever you may be posted to after the orientation exercise.”

“Do not just pass through the first and each phase of the service year but let each phase pass through you. Each phase of the service year has been carefully planned and put together to instill the right values and qualities needed to excel in the larger society and as the much awaited leaders of our great nation Nigeria”.

Speaking at the event, the state Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, urged the corps members to imbibe the spirit of hard work, honesty and respect for constituted authorities.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, the governor told the corps members to take the skills acquisition training and other programmes of the orientation seriously in order to adequately prepare themselves towards self-employment after service.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App