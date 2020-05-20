FMoH lists ways to identify fake hand sanitisers

ADVERTISEMENT

Many of the hand sanitisers brands on the market in Abuja are not up to standard, says a study by the federal health ministry.

Health minister announced the ministry’s findings at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 while fielding questions from journalists.

According to him, one of the best ways to identify a standard hand sanitizer is checking the NAFDAC number and ingredients used in producing the sanitiser.

“I will start by using the opportunity to issue an advisory on sanitiser. You will see a lot of sanitisers out in the market. A study carried out by research institution in the Ministry of Health has shown not all of them are up to standard.

“In buying sanitisers, there is an advisory I will like to share. You must look first of all at the NAFDAC number. A sanitiser should have a NAFDAC number. Secondly, it should have a place where the ingredients are displayed. And among these ingredients, you must see that it contains a minimum of 60 percent alcohol.

“If it is anything different from that, the sanitiser is not going to do the job you think it is doing. If the ingredients are not displayed it is not for you,” Ehanire said.

