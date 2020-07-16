COVID-19: Millions of Nigerian children risk death — UNICEF

ADVERTISEMENT

The United Nations Children Fund says Nigeria is facing a critical moment of choice wherein children can either be protected from a host of preventable diseases or face an uncertain future and possibly dire health prospects.

The UNICEF and the World Health Organization on Wednesday warned of an alarming decline in global vaccine coverage due to the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting the delivery and uptake of immunization services around the world.

UNICEF’s Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins, said: “It is a critical moment for Nigeria’s children. We can either seize it or condemn millions of children to preventable illness or even death.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App