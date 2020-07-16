  1. Home
  2. News
  3. COVID-19: Millions of Nigerian children risk death — UNICEF
ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19: Millions of Nigerian children risk death — UNICEF

By Olayemi John-Mensah 

The United Nations Children Fund says Nigeria is facing a critical moment of choice wherein children can either be protected from a host of preventable diseases or face an uncertain future and possibly dire health prospects.

The UNICEF and the World Health Organization on Wednesday warned of an alarming decline in global vaccine coverage due to the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting the delivery and uptake of immunization services around the world.

UNICEF’s Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins, said: “It is a critical moment for Nigeria’s children. We can either seize it or condemn millions of children to preventable illness or even death.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.