  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. COVID-19: Medics from China arrive Nigeria – VIDEO

COVID-19: Medics from China arrive Nigeria – VIDEO

By ... Published Date
The Federal Government took delivery of the second batch of medical supplies and also received the medic team from China to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.